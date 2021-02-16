Venue: Online
Dates: 22nd Feb 2021, 1pm – 2pm
Website: Zoom link.
Product Madness thrives at its Diversity and Inclusion program, and are always looking for ways in which they can spread awareness and make some noise. February is an extremely important month to drive awareness around this subject and they want to celebrate this with YOU!
They’re hosting a a very special panel discussion and want to invite everyone!
Join to discuss more on building Inclusive Workplaces, and how best to support our LGBT+ community.
TOPIC: Inclusive Workplaces. Are we there yet?
PANELISTS:
Robin Gray, Gayming Magazine
Yusif Ali, Gaymers INC.
Alexandra Vornle von Haagenfels, Liftoff
Natalie Jacob, Appsflyer
HOST: Ruth Howe, Product Madness