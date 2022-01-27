Announcing the return of the MCV/DEVELOP Awards on April 28

Share Facebook

Hot on the proverbial heels of the Women In Games Awards, we are happy to announce the return of the MCV/DEVELOP Awards for 2022. The UK industry-wide celebration, now in its 20th year, will be taking place on Thursday 28th April from the same popular London venue that has hosted many memorable MCV Awards evenings, The Brewery.

The format will be much the same as the 2020 event, with award finalists decided by a panel of esteemed industry experts. The shortlist will then be posted to the awards website, where MCV/DEVELOP readers can vote and decide the winners ahead of the April ceremony.

To be eligible to vote, you must be a subscriber to either the magazine (print or digital), or our newsletter. If you’ve not currently subscribed, you might want to look into changing that. (Note that while all forms of MCV/DEVELOP are free, subscriptions to the print edition are kept limited.)

You can check out the 2022 categories here. Keen observers will note we have added one extra Jury Award for Newcomer of the Year. Jury Awards are not included among those decided by the MCV/DEVELOP readership.

We’ll have more on the awards in the weeks ahead, as well as a full schedule as to when you can expect voting to begin. (Don’t forget you need to be a subscriber to take part). In the meantime if you have any questions about sponsorship, ticketing, or on the awards themselves, you will find our contact details at www.mcvdevelopawards. com.

More soon.