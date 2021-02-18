Copenhagen Matchup 2021

Venue: Online

Dates: Apr 28, 2021

Website: Copenhagen Matchup

Once again we are inviting investors and publishers to meet the Danish games industry over a series of matchmaking meetings.

The event consists of one full day of online 1:1 meetings, where both investors/publishers and developers can book meetings with each other through the MeetToMatch booking system. Here the best match-ups possible between investors, publishers, and Danish Game Studios will be made! Again this year, Copenhagen MatchUp will be a 100% online experience, ensuring everybody a safe environment, while exploring the many opportunities the Danish games industry has to offer.

