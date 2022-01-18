Creative Assembly support introduction of Women In Games education award

Share Facebook

Creative Assembly has long been a champion of the MCV/DEVELOP Women In Games Awards. What is different this year is that the studio has put the weight of its support behind the new Educational Impact Award, one of two new categories introduced for 2022. (The other being Esports Impact).

“Education is about sharing experiences to help others on their journeys and that’s an ethos that we care deeply about” says Emma Smith, head of talent at Creative Assembly. “Our education outreach programme, the Legacy Project, works to break down existing barriers and give people from all backgrounds the skills and information to become the game development talent of tomorrow. There has been a longstanding disconnect between the industry, and school and university students – with many completing their education without the right skills to enter the industry. The MCV Women in Games Education Impact Award is an opportunity to recognise those who are striving for excellence in this area and bridging the gap to support more aspiring game developers of the future.”

More broadly, the Education Impact Award seeks to celebrate those women working in games education that strive to make their class or department a centre of excellence, either by providing guidance or mentoring, by developing a top-class curriculum, or by securing the best facilities possible. By introducing the award this year, the aim is to reinforce education as an important pillar in the UK games industry, one to which women have massively contributed over many years.

If there’s someone you know that should be considered for the Educational Impact 2022 award (whether a colleague, close contact or even yourself), we invite you to add your nomination at the Women In Games Awards website. Be aware that time is getting short, with nominations needing to be submitted by the end of day this coming Friday, January 21st.

Stressing the importance of the awards, Smith says: “As an industry we need to continue to listen to the experiences people from diverse and underrepresented backgrounds are having, both working in games and playing games. We need to continue to learn and grow and the stories we’ve heard from the wider industry over the last year show that we still have a long way to go.”