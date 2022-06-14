Develop:Brighton 2022 Indie Showcase Competition announces finalists

Share Facebook

Tandem Events have announced the shortlist for finalists at the Develop:Brighton 2022 Indie Showcase competition, which is set to celebrate unsigned indie games from the UK and Europe.

All ten games that have made the list will be playable at the Develop:Brighton 2022 Expo, which takes place between July 13, 2022 and July 14, 2022 at the conference in the Hilton Brighton Metropole.

Alistair Aitcheson, chair of the Indie Showcase judging panel said that “This year’s Indie Showcase finalists were really tough to nail down; the standard of entries was just so incredibly high. Our finalists perfectly display the depth and breadth of the indie dev scene’s creativity and are a testament to the bright future of the games industry as a whole. Develop:Brighton attendees are in for a real treat next month!”

Attendees at Develop:Brighton will be able to vote on which of the games to give the People’s Choice award. There will also be an Overall Winner selected by a panel of judges. Winners will be announced at the end of the Develop:Brighton conference.



The nominees are:

AK-xolotl by 2Awesome Studio (PC, Consoles)

Beyond the Long Night by Noisy Head Games (PC)

Hexahedra by Sidequest Ninja (PC)

Kandria by Shirakumo Games (PC)

Lord Winklebottom Investigates by Cave Monsters (PC, Consoles)

NeuroNet: Mendax Proxy by Dream Harvest (PC)

Paper Trail by Newfangled Games (PC)

Shadows of Them by National Film and Television School Games Students (PC)

The Tale of Bistun by Black Cube Games (PC, XBOX)

Wagon Train to the Stars by Stellar Cartography Interactive (iOS, Android)

If you’d like to find out more about the finalists for the Develop:Brighton 2022 Indie Showcase competition, you can do so here. Tickets for the event are on sale here.