Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Venue: Hilton Brighton Metropole, Brighton BN1 2FU

Dates: 12 – 14 July 2022

Website: Develop:Brighton

Develop:Brighton is the only event in the UK that brings the entire game-making industry together – from global superstars to micro indies, to learn from each other, share ideas and experiences, network and do business in a friendly and inclusive environment. And they’ve been doing it since 2006.

Organisers Tandem Events has been listening to our community and this year part of the key focus of the conference programme will be on practical take-away and more vocational content to offer you the chance to “skill-up” to do what you do even better.

The conference programme will reflect what you’ve told Tandem are the hot topics for game makers in 2022 – like monetisation, funding, discoverabilty, ethical working practices and the Metaverse. Tandem will be offering more deep-dives into successful games and studios, more case studies, less general interest talks, more technical problem-solving talks and more best practice take-away.