Venue: Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino and Delano Hotel, Las Vegas

Dates: Feb 22nd-24th

Website: DICE Summit

2022 D.I.C.E. Summit

D.I.C.E. (Design, Innovate, Communicate, Entertain) Summit 2022 is an exclusive high-level conference, gathering the brightest and most creative minds dedicated to exploring approaches to the creative process and artistic expression as they uniquely apply to the development of interactive entertainment.

Conference Theme: Better Together

Presented with formidable challenges to community worldwide, now more than ever we celebrate the human connections that drive us forward in business and in life. Communication and collaboration aided by next gen technology fuel a desire to grow and to share new experiences. D.I.C.E. has always been about the amazing people that build the art form of interactive entertainment. We couldn’t imagine not being able to connect with our amazing community to explore new ways to Design, Innovate, Communicate and Entertain. Better Together.