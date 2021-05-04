E3 2021

Venue: Online

Dates: June 12th-15th, 2021

Website: E3 2021

E3 is back in 2021, running as an all-digital event running from June 12th to the 15th.

The ESA has confirmed that Nintendo, Xbox, Capcom, Konami, Ubisoft, Take-Two Interactive, Warner Bros. Games and Koch Media will be participating in this year’s event. There’s some noticeable absences there, with the likes of Playstation, Sega, EA and Activision Blizzard all currently sitting this year’s event out.

“For more than two decades, E3 has been the premier venue to showcase the best that the video game industry has to offer, while uniting the world through games,” said Stanley Pierre-Louis, President & CEO of the ESA. “We are evolving this year’s E3 into a more inclusive event, but will still look to excite the fans with major reveals and insider opportunities that make this event the indispensable center stage for video games.”

