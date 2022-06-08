Enjoy a 20% Early Bird discount for Mobidictum Business Conference 2022

MCV Staff 1 day ago Events, Highlight

Taking place at Istanbul’s Haliç Congress Center on September 5th and 6th is the Mobidictum Business Conference (MBC). The event – said to be the largest games industry happening in the region – will be bringing together more than 600 brands, showcasing 80 games and inviting more than 60 speakers covering PC, console and mobile gaming, AR, VR, web3 and the ever popular blockchain.

Subjects on the shortlist for presentation and discussion include the current state of the video game industry, finding new talent, new investment and partnership opportunities, and networking and business development.

Attendees can get 20% off ‘Early Bird’ tickets by using the code MCV-COMMUNITY at events.mobidictum.biz.

Tags

About MCV Staff

Check Also

Lisa Opie in MCV/DEVELOP

The June issue of MCV/DEVELOP is online now! Inside: our chat with Reflections’ Lisa Opie, John Romero on Wolfenstein 3D, the making of LEGO Skywalker Saga, and more!

The latest issue of MCV/DEVELOP is here, containing interviews with Reflections' MD Lisa Opie, John Romero and more!

© Copyright 2022, MCV. BizMedia