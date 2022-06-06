Early bird pass sales for Develop:Brighton 2022 to end this week

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

If you’re wanting to take advantage of the Early Bird ticket offer for the upcoming Develop:Brighton conference, you’ll need to be quick as the time limited pricing offer will come to an end on June 8, 2022. Getting an Early Bird ticket lowers the cost of entry to the event by 20%, so it’s well worth booking it while the offer is active if you do intend to go.

Develop:Brighton takes place between July 12 and July 14, 2022 at the Hilton Brighton Metropole. The list of exhibitors set to be at the locale includes companies like d3t, Double Eleven, Epic Games, Framestore, Frontier, Hangar 13, Kythera AI, nDreams, NE-ONE by Calnex, Realtime UK, SEGA, Ubisoft, and Virtex.

The conference line-up is similarly impressive, with speakers headed to the event from studios like Arkane Lyon, Creative Assembly, Electronic Arts, Housemarque, Media Molecule, Mediatonic, PlayStation Studios Creative Arts, Splash Damage, Ubisoft and more.

Readers get an extra 10% off the Early Bird rates with the MCV discount code: NWQPAH

For more information (or to pick up tickets) you can check out the official site here.