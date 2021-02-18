East Coast Game Conference (ECGC) 2021

Venue: Online

Dates: Apr 21, 2021 – Apr 23, 2021

Website: ECGC

The largest gathering of video game professionals on the East Coast will return April 21st – 23rd, 2021 online! The East Coast Game Conference (ECGC) returns for its thirteenth year. The focus of the conference is to provide video game developers an engaging program and opportunities for networking and collaboration. The conference is hosted by the Triangle Game Initiative, a trade association of video game companies in North Carolina.

