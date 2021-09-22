Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Venue: ExCeL, London UK

Dates: 7-10 October

Website: EGX

EGX is back at the London ExCeL exhibition centre, after going all-digital last year due to the pandemic.

However, while the event’s physical element has returned, EGX will allow remote exhibiting for the first time, allowing developers to show off their games without having to actually attend the event. These remote exhibitions will take the form of a typical demo stand that can be accessed by the developer remotely from their studio.

“Our main goal has always been to create a safe and accepting space for our community of passionate gamers,” said EGX in a statement.

“We’re announcing our proposed dates now to help partners plan for how they might attend this year, as well as provide a chance to start conversations about how to bring attendees panelists, exhibitors, and our broader community together at each event. It takes a lot of prep to create the EGX events that you know and love, so we have to start this planning early – but your safety is always our highest priority, and we will only run these events if it is safe to do so.”