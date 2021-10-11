EGX Birmingham 2022

Share Facebook

Venue: NEC, Birmingham, United Kingdom

Dates: 3rd March 2022 – 5th March 2022

Website: EGX

Off the back of a successful in-person event this October, the UK’s largest games trade fair will be returning for two events in 2022 – EGX Birmingham (formerly EGX Rezzed) on 3rd-5th March 2022 and EGX London on 22-25 September, both in partnership with Virgin Media.

Next year, EGX aims to keep players and their experience at the centre of events, allowing fans and developers to continue coming together, celebrating the games community and creating unforgettable memories.

Following fan feedback from Birmingham’s large, passionate gaming community, EGX has made the decision to return to the region in 2022 under a new name – EGX Birmingham. This show will lean on expanding the Rezzed Zone, with all the beloved indie games that EGX Rezzed traditionally delivers, but will also meet the need for AAA publishers to showcase spring releases.