Location: Online

Dates: May 13th-14th

Website: https://www.egbg.eu/

European Games BizDev Gathering is a two days long online event focused on supporting European game developers during challenging times of the ongoing global crisis. The purpose is to get them an invaluable opportunity to get their projects in front of investors and publishers from all over the world. It is a special event organised by the joint EGDF, rcp and Reboot initiative while supported by some of their key European partners. It will take place online from 13th to 14th of May 2020 while using MeetToMatch as a platform for pitching and meetings.

With EGDF as an association representing more than 25.000 game developers from more than 2000 studios around Europe, the inaugural edition of EGBG will be solely focused on helping European game developers getting as many business opportunities as possible at the time when they need it the most. On the investor and publisher side, all worldwide companies are invited and are more than welcome to join the event. For this specific iteration, EGBG will stay laser-focused on game developers pitching to investors and publishers. For this event, EGBG invites exclusively game developers from Europe and on the other side publishers and investors from all over the world.

“EGDF is doing important work for our industry for more than a decade. Most of the time it happens in the maze of Brussels while seeming quite abstract. In this moment of immense challenges, we gladly step forward and do something tangible for the games industry in Europe. Let´s get some deals done and make sure no one gets left behind”

said Hendrik Lesser, President of EGDF

The main goal of EGBG is to get all interested European game developers in front of as many as possible publishers and investors from all over the world, to get them an opportunity to pitch their games, and get them funded or find the best possible publishing partner for their projects in development! As the world is currently in global turmoil and in almost complete lockdown, EGDF wants to support its European developer community and help as many game development studios as possible.