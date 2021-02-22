Facebook Gaming: Empowering Connections for Women

Share Facebook

Venue: Online

Dates: March 11, 2021, 9:30AM GMT

Website: Facebook Gaming

As part of their Women’s History Month celebration, Facebook is bringing women in the games industry together to talk about the power of connections. Join us for a panel discussion on the impact and importance of community for women in the games industry.

This will be a live conversation between creators and female leaders in APAC and EMEA, moderated by Sandhya Devanathan, Director of Gaming, APAC at Facebook. Register for the Empowering Connections panel at the top of the page.