[From the industry] A new video game event for business leaders, Horizon, announced

This is a press release posted in addition to our usual editorial content.

The first edition of Horizon(s), a new event designed for and by games industry leaders will be held in Bordeaux on October 5 and 6, 2022. The event aims to present a unique opportunity for industry decision-makers to gather together during the last quarter of the year.

The first edition of the program features conferences led by recognized industry professionals such as Julie Chalmette (Managing Director, Bethesda / ZeniMax France, President of SELL), Nicolas Cannasse (Game Director, CEO Shiro Games) or Per-Arne Lundberg (CEO, Amplifier Game Invest AB), round tables, discussions and workshops discussing trending topics, including bringing the industry together on a more sustainable and ethical future. It is also an opportunity for networking by bringing key industry players into one same location.

The complete program will be unveiled soon but the organisers have already revealed the presence of several speakers at the show: Caroline – “Caz” – Lacey (CAA & Videogames Talents), David Elahee (Headbang Club), Véronique Lallier (Hi-Rez Studios)…

The themes of the program will include, among other topics:

The working environment – (management and installation of the studio, women in games, work/life balance,…)

Finances – (royalties, cash advance, state of the union,…)

Emerging markets – (game as a political soft power,…)

Publishing – (sourcing, self publishing, scouting strategy,…)

New opportunities – (blockchains and NFT, Netflix Games,…)

Business models – (Gamepass economy, mobile premium strategy,…)

The 2022 edition will highlight the theme of recruitment and talent management.

Three major French regional clusters have mobilised to create this industry event: SO. Games as a major association in the sector, The Groupe Sud-Ouest for its expertise in the economic fabric and the Neo-Aquitaine territory as well as the Nouvelle-Aquitaine Region and Bordeaux Métropole.

They will allow participants to access the National Opera of Bordeaux as a prestigious meeting place, to discuss important topics while enjoying the exceptional setting of French South-West.

Young talent will also be in the spotlight as Horizon(s) aims to establish long-lasting bridges between the needs of professionals and the educational programs offered in schools as well as create interest in specialised careers in gaming such as in the support roles, often less valued (marketing, QA, production, etc.). A game jam as well as job dating sessions will be arranged to facilitate the recruitment of the specialists of tomorrow.

It is already possible to pre-book tickets for the event on the official website, subject to availability.