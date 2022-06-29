[From the industry] Huuuge supports Make-A-Wish UK foundation helping grant life-changing wishes

Share Facebook

This is a press release posted in addition to our usual editorial content.

The children’s charity Make-A-Wish UK is urgently calling on the gaming community to unite in lighting up the darkness for critically ill children, urging content creators and gaming industry leaders to help raise £400,000 through sponsored livestreams and events in order to grant 200 life-changing wishes.

Huuuge is honored to announce that the company is among those kindly supporting the campaign, next to companies such as Miniclip, Hutch, MTG, Sports Interactive, Venatus, Fusebox Games and Aream & Co. Huuuge will grant funds to make a wish of two children in need.

‘We are very happy that we can participate in such a great initiative with Make-A-Wish UK foundation‘, Marta Andreasik PR Manager, Huuuge. ‘We understand how gaming is important for young people, especially those who need games as an escape from their daily treatment. It’s so great that thanks to our contribution two of the foundation pupils will have their gaming wishes granted.‘

Make-A-Wish UK has seen a 400% increase in gaming-related wishes since 2017, with more children than ever finding solace in gaming whilst undergoing treatment for critical conditions. Two of them are Noah and Freddie Hart, 13-year-old twins from Lancashire, who are currently waiting for their wish for Oculus VR Headsets.

‘The boys were 8 months old when we first noticed something was wrong, as Noah had issues with his breathing,’ said Mum, Gemma Hart. ‘When they were 5 years old, they were finally diagnosed with PVNH, a rare neurological condition which affects their heart, lungs and digestive systems.’

Both boys love sport but are unable to participate in real life games of football and basketball, due to the limitations of their condition. Gemma said: ‘Through lockdown, gaming was a means of the twins socializing and feeling connected with their friends. It’s also a way of keeping active while not exerting themselves too much and giving them a level playing field with their peers.’

In July 2021 Make-A-Wish UK launched ‘Wish 100 Week’ with the help of Rob Small, Make-A-Wish UK Patron and co-founder & President of Miniclip. Huuuge took part in a week-long fundraising initiative, alongside gaming influencers like Dan TDM, GaGOD and Beardageddon, game developers, brands, fundraisers, and donors, raising over £200,000 for the charity. This year the charity plans to go to the next level, doubling the target to try and raise £400,000 in just one week, beginning 18th July. 100% of the money raised will go directly to granting wishes for 200 more children and young people, across the UK.

Jason Suckley, Chief Executive of Make-A-Wish UK said: ’The power of a wish can light up the darkness for children living with a critical condition, leaving a profound and lasting impact on their lives. Your next livestream could help light up the darkness. By visiting https://www.make-a- wish.org.uk/news/wish200week/ and joining our team of streamers raising funds for Make-A-Wish UK’