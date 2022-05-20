[From the industry] The Future Games Show Powered by Mana returns June 11th

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

This is a press release posted in addition to our usual editorial content.

GamesRadar+ is delighted to confirm that the Future Games Show Powered by Mana is returning as part of this year’s summer gaming season. The show will be broadcast on Saturday, June 11, kicking off at 12:00 PDT / 15:00 EDT / 20:00 BST on Twitch, Facebook, YouTube, Twitter and GamesRadar.

The Future Games Show Powered by Mana will showcase around 40 games, from publishers such as Team17, Thunderful and Amanita Design. Featuring a mix of world premieres, developer interviews and exclusive announcements, highlighting some of the most exciting games coming this year for PS5, Xbox Series X, Switch, PS4, Xbox One and PC.

Daniel Dawkins, Content Director of Games at Future said:

“The Future Games Show is focused on helping fans discover something new with a hand-picked selection of multi-format games that deserve your attention. We’ve featured over 200 games across six events since our debut show in June 2020, including rhythm-action shooters, a canary-bird postal-service management sim, and a tactical vacuum action game with a 90s’ boy band soundtrack; not to mention exclusive trailers and updates from some of the world’s biggest game franchises.

In a recent survey of Future PLC readers, over 81% had discovered new games through the Future Games Show, with 50% adding titles directly to their Steam wishlists. We can’t wait to share the most exciting games of 2022 and beyond in our upcoming showcase.

The Future Games Show is GamesRadar’s premiere digital games showcase – it reached over 120 million views across three shows in 2021. The June show will be the second of three shows in 2022, with an additional show planned for GamesCom 2022.”

Joe Zhou, CEO, Mana said:

“We’re proud to partner with the Future Games Show – it’s a tremendous opportunity to help promote the things we love and all things gaming during an exciting event that is truly important for the community. We also hope to use this opportunity to let the community know — no matter what games you play, Mana is here to empower you and the future of games.”