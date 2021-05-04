Game Carnival

Venue: Online

Dates: May 11-12, 2021.

Website: Game Carnival

Game Carnival is a free virtual event that provides networking, education, and inspiration for everyone in the game industry, from large enterprise gaming companies to one-stop-shop developers. Last year, the event hosted thousands of industry attendees, 220+ exhibitors, and 5000+ meetings and they’re excited to bring the virtual event back on May 11-12, 2021.

This year’s virtual environment has been completely re-imagiened this year. It’s built on a new platform, GenXP. They have also introduced new features, like proximity audio and voice, to make it easier for people to network and build productive, long-term relationships in the industry. The new platform is that it’s browser-based, opening up Game Carnival to more industry people. 

