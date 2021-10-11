Game Dev Heroes 2021

Share Facebook

Venue: TBA, Brighton, United Kingdom

Dates: 26th October 2021

Website: Game Dev Heroes

“Returning for 2021, Game Dev Heroes is a celebration of the people behind the scenes of the games industry.

“Our industry is fantastic at bringing attention and accolades to studios and games, and we want to extend the benefits to the creators, having their own skills and achievements celebrated more widely.

“We want these unsung heroes of the games industry to be able to have their contributions recognised, from brilliant developers and resourceful support staff, to inspiring management and positive role models.

“Nominations will be reviewed by a panel of developers & games industry professionals, with shortlists released ahead of the winners’ announcements in October 2021.”