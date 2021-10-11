Game Dev Heroes 2021

Chris Wallace 9 hours ago Events

Venue: TBA, Brighton, United Kingdom

Dates: 26th October 2021

Website: Game Dev Heroes

“Returning for 2021, Game Dev Heroes is a celebration of the people behind the scenes of the games industry.

“Our industry is fantastic at bringing attention and accolades to studios and games, and we want to extend the benefits to the creators, having their own skills and achievements celebrated more widely.

“We want these unsung heroes of the games industry to be able to have their contributions recognised, from brilliant developers and resourceful support staff, to inspiring management and positive role models.

“Nominations will be reviewed by a panel of developers & games industry professionals, with shortlists released ahead of the winners’ announcements in October 2021.”

 

About Chris Wallace

Chris is MCV/DEVELOP's staff writer, joining the team after graduating from Cardiff University with a Master's degree in Magazine Journalism. He can regrettably be found on Twitter at @wallacec42, where he mostly explores his obsession with the Life is Strange series, for which he refuses to apologise.

