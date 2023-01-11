Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Venue: Moscone Center, San Francisco

Dates: Mar 20-24, 2023

Website: https://gdconf.com/

The Game Developers Conference (GDC) brings the game development community together to exchange ideas, solve problems, and shape the future of the industry across five days of education, inspiration, and networking. Attendees include programmers, artists, producers, game designers, audio professionals, and business leaders. Some key features of GDC include:

The market-defining conference has a comprehensive selection of lectures, panels, and roundtable discussions.

The GDC Expo showcases the latest game development tools and services from leading technology companies such as Amazon, Epic, Google, Intel, Nvidia, Oculus, and Sony.

Dedicated community spaces where GDC attendees can take a break from all of the learning to relax and meet new people in themed areas for playable indie games, retro games, alternative controllers, and more.

GDC hosts two awards ceremonies recognizing the creativity, artistry, and technical genius of the finest developers and games:

The Game Developers Choice Awards is the leading peer-based video game awards show celebrating the industry’s top games and developers.

The Independent Games Festival honors the most innovative and exemplary projects in indie game development.

GDC also hosts semi-annual installments of the GDC Masterclass program, which is comprised of day-long or multi-day, small-group virtual workshops that deliver in-depth, hands-on training around some of the most important challenges facing game developers today.