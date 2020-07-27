Gamescom 2020

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Location: Online

Dates: August 27th – August 30th

Website: https://www.gamescom.global/home/

Gamescom’s physical event may have been cancelled, but an all-digital event will be taking place from August 27th to the 30th, featuring “the best games, announcements, world premieres, events, Esport tournaments and special promotions.” The full schedule for the three-day event can be found on the gamescom website. With the event again launching with Geoff Keighley’s Opening Night Live.

“Opening Night Live on August 27th followed by three packed days of program with all partners and new gamescom shows. You will then find all schedules, streams and information on the greatly expanded gamescom content hub on this website. This way you’ll get every highlight!”