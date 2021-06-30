Share Facebook

Venue: Online

Dates: 25th August 2021

Website: Gamescom

As with last year’s event, gamescom 2021 will be 100% online and available for free.

At gamescom 2021, you can expect, among other things: 100% entertainment and news with gamescom: Opening Night Live, gamescom studio and gamescom: Awesome Indies, 100% gaming content in one place with the completely revamped content hub gamescom now, 100% community atmosphere and epic adventures thanks to the brand new community action gamescom epix and 100% indie power with the Indie Arena Booth Online exclusive at gamescom now.

Oliver Frese, Chief Operating Officer of Koelnmesse says: “Together with game – The German Games Industry Association, we have put all our energy into making gamescom 2021 in a hybrid format possible for fans and industry alike. However, even though the hybrid concept was very well received by the partners, we had to recognize that gamescom still comes too early for many companies in the industry due to the required planning reliability. One thing is absolutely clear: All those involved now need planning reliability. That’s why we’re going for a purely digital gamescom again this year and, with sufficient lead time, will be able to offer the gaming community an even stronger online event at the end of August 2021. gamescom 2020 and other trade fairs such as DMEXCO @home 2020 and h+h cologne @home 2021 are proof that we can do this. All partners can book their participation starting immediately.”