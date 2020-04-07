Share Facebook

Venue: Suntec Singapore Convention & Exhibition Centre, 1 Raffles Blvd, Singapore 039593, Singapore

Location: Singapore

Dates: 15 – 18 October 2020

Website: Gamescom Asia

Gamescom asia aims to serve as the premier platform for Southeast Asian game developers to explore partnerships globally, and act as a hub for international publishers who are looking for the next big thing in games. The flagship event will be the inaugural Asian edition of gamescom.

Over 30,000 visitors globally will be expected to gather in Singapore. With the business area, the entertainment area and the industry gaming conference, gamescom asia covers the entire diversity of the games culture.

Expect four days of exhilarating highlights with the industry conference from 15-16 October 2020 and the spectacular exhibition areas open to trade and all visitors from 16-18 October 2020 (trade) and 17-18 October 2020 (public).

gamescom asia is organised by Koelnmesse Singapore and supported by game – the Association for the German Games Industry.