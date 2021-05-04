Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Venue: Online

Dates: June 12th-15th, 2021

Website: GDC 2021

GDC 2021 will take place from July 19-23, as an all-digital event.

GDC general manager Katie Stern promises that “this year’s conference will be filled with deep content developed with our advisory board, a focus on community-building, networking and celebrations that GDC is known for.”

GDC will also be hosting GDC Masterclasses from March 4-5, which will offer small-group virtual workshops offering hands-on training. Additionally, GDC Showcase will take place on March 15-19 sees the return of GDC Showcase – a free-to-attend, all-digital event featuring spotlight lectures, AMAs, interactive panels with renowned game developers, live podcasts, and more.

GDC is also working on improving and updating the GDC Vault, featuring talks from previous years, as well as a rebrand and community features planned for Gamasutra.

“We will host our traditional week-long, multi-track educational and business focused event online in 2021,” said Stern. “While we can’t wait to gather in the halls of Moscone together again, and we did consider an in-person component this year, we have decided that it’s more important that our speakers, attendees and sponsors be able to plan ahead, to continue to be as safe as possible, and to spend our attention on delivering the best possible GDC.”