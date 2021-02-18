GI Live: Online

Wednesday, April 14th, 2021 – Friday, April 16th 2021

10am (GMT), 5am (ET), 2am (PT) – 8pm (GMT), 3pm (ET), 12pm (PT)

Day 1: Talks & Sessions (European time zone)

Day 2: Talks & Sessions (East coast US time zone)

Day 3: Bonus Day (for additional meetings and advice sessions)

GamesIndustry.biz Live: Online is a brand new video games event for the indie development community, from the teams behind GamesIndustry.biz and EGX Rezzed.

This online event features an advanced 1-2-1 meeting system utilising MeetToMatch, it will boast top tier speakers on all matters of game development, roundtables taking place in Discord, advice sessions, special guests from industry legends and a new awards ceremony: The Indie Publishing Awards.

The event has been sponsored by LEGO Ventures, Creative England and Renaissance PR.

Our keynote speakers include Minecraft boss Helen Chiang, IO Interactive CEO Hakan Abrak, Velan Studio president Guha Bala, and LEGO Ventures’ Rob Lowe, with more speakers to be announced.

The first confirmed roundtables include sessions with Xbox, Valve, Kowloon Nights, Kickstarter, Creative England, Hiro Capital, Transcend Fund and London Venture Partners.

The event is open to all forms of game developers, publishers, platform holders, investors and service companies. Already signed up for the event are: Bandai Namco, Behaviour Interactive, Dear Villagers, Devolver Digital, Digital Extremes, EA Originals, Fundamentally Games, Galaxy Interactive, Gearbox Publishing, Graffiti Games, Humble Bundle, ID@Xbox, Kickstarter, Kwalee, LEGO Ventures, London Venture Partners, Makers Fund, Microsoft, Miniclip, Playtonic Friends, Private Division, SEGA, Snail Games, USA, Sold Out, Sony PlayStation, Team17, Those Awesome Guys, Triple Dragon, Twitch and Ubisoft.

The talks and roundtables will run on a European timezone on day 1, and a US timezone for day 2, but the meeting system will run all day. Most of the sessions will take place on April 14th and 16th, with the final day for wrap-up meetings

The majority of the event will utilise Discord for networking and roundtables, with MeetToMatch for 1-2-1 meetings and YouTube for video sessions.

Developers are able to add a $100 Promotion element to their ticket. This is designed to make discoverability of your game easier for attending investors and publishers. We will advertise your game via email directly to investors and publishers, and your game will appear via GI.biz editorail highlighting games to play at the show.

Talks

Details TBC: Hakan Abrak, IO Interactive

Details TBC: Guha Bala, Velan Studios

Roundtables:

London Venture Partners Investment Roundtable

ID @ Xbox Roundtable

Kickstarter crowd-funding Roundtable

Kowloon Nights Funding Roundtable

Creative England Roundtable

Special Guests TBC

Interested in the awards? Click here for more details: https://www.gamesindustry.biz/articles/2021-02-03-how-to-win-an-indie-publishing-award

* Please note: Any formal meetings will be at the discretion of the attendees. Also, ReedPOP and GamesIndustry.biz cannot guarantee that any meetings with investors will result in investment for your company. Buying a ticket for GI Live: Online will see you signed-up to our MeetToMatch meeting system.