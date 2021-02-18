Hamburg Games Conference 2021

Share Facebook

Venue: Online

Dates: Mar 16, 2021 – Mar 17, 2021

Website: Hamburg Games Conference

The First Multiplayer Online Conference!

Are you looking to invest in great games from Germany and northern Europe? Find the perfect partner via virtual showcase and native video calls inside the browser experience. Matchmaking can be scheduled prior to HGC in scheduling Software. With the most advanced digital event framework in the world, you are able to showcase your product to hundreds of B2B partners. Attendees can explore with their virtual avatar on a vivid conference. No installer needed – all playable in your browser!