Hamburg Games Conference 2021

Chris Wallace 8 hours ago Events

Venue: Online

Dates: Mar 16, 2021 – Mar 17, 2021

Website: Hamburg Games Conference

The First Multiplayer Online Conference!

Are you looking to invest in great games from Germany and northern Europe? Find the perfect partner via virtual showcase and native video calls inside the browser experience. Matchmaking can be scheduled prior to HGC in scheduling Software. With the most advanced digital event framework in the world, you are able to showcase your product to hundreds of B2B partners. Attendees can explore with their virtual avatar on a vivid conference. No installer needed – all playable in your browser!

Tags

About Chris Wallace

Chris is MCV/DEVELOP's staff writer, joining the team after graduating from Cardiff University with a Master's degree in Magazine Journalism. He can regrettably be found on Twitter at @wallacec42, where he mostly explores his obsession with the Life is Strange series, for which he refuses to apologise.

Check Also

The Ukie Hub Crawl 2021: Getting Investment Ready

Week 7 of the Ukie Hub Crawl will be focused on Getting Investment Ready. Join and listen to experts discuss the different ways to find and raise finance for a business along with how to pitch a game or business.

© Copyright 2021, MCV. BizMedia