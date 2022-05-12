In the Game for Ukraine livestream hopes to raise more than £90,000

Share Facebook

Earlier this week SIDE Global‘s In the Game for Ukraine livestream went out, raising on the night more than £77,000 for the Red Cross’ Ukraine Crisis Appeal. If you missed the six-hour stream, you can still view the fun on SIDE’s Twitch channel. As you do, know that the fundraising continues, with the current tally at more than £87,000 and a hope to finish as close to £100,000 as possible.

Hosted by Julian Hardy, Aoife Wilson, Elle Osili-Wood and others, the livestream featured a bevy of famous voice over talent, performing scenes from a number games, with some interesting mash-ups along the way.

Among the artists appearing on camera and behind the mic were Uncharted 4’s Troy Baker and Nolan North, Doug Cockle and Jaimi Barbakoff (The Witcher’s Geralt and Triss, of course), Jane Perry (Returnal), Steffan Rhodri (Ni no Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch), Alix Wilton Regan (Cyberpunk 2077), Steven Hartley (GreedFall), Shai Matheson (Dragon Quest XI) and the parents of It Takes Two, Joseph Balderrama and Annabelle Dowler.