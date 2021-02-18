Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Venue: Online

Dates: Jun 25, 2021

Website: INDIGO 2021

INDIGO is organized annually by Dutch Game Garden. The event brings together the games industry from the Netherlands and beyond. This year, INDIGO celebrates its 12th edition.

INDIGO is a platform for developers, publishers, investors, press, and other business parties to connect. The event provides the right atmosphere to encourage business relationships and inspire future projects. Developers can pitch their new games to an audience of publishers, service parties, and other game companies. Using our MeetToMatch online meeting manager, you can invite potential business partners to 30 minutes, face-to-face meetings. After your invited partner confirms the meeting, your personal agenda is updated with a table number at the meeting venue within INDIGO.

Furthermore, INDIGO offers talks by industry experts, prominent game companies, and like-minded game entrepreneurs where they will share their (business) experiences, as well as an expo featuring great Dutch projects and a live-streamed let’s play of all participating games.