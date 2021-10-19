London Games Festival 2022

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Venue: Various

Dates: 1-10 April 2022

Website: London Games Festival

London Games Festival is set to return for its seventh edition in April 2022, following a new found of funding from the Mayor of London.

The festival runs from Friday the 1st of April to the 10th, and features a range of events – including a brand new, consumer-facing show.

The theme for 2022’s Festival is ‘escape the metaverse,’ and will be “exploring the ways popular games and virtual worlds are blending with real-life to create the future of entertainment.”

Some details of the festival have already been announced, with highlights including the seventh Games Finance Market, which connects games makers with funders over four days (5th-8th of April).

Additionally, Now Play This will be taking place at Somerset House from the 2nd to the 10th of April, with events and workshops around the venue with a public exhibition running from the 8th to the 10th of April.

The festival will also see a brand new event next year, taking place at a very familiar venue. The new consumer-facing event W.A.S.D will run from the 7th to the 9th of April at Tobacco Dock – previously the venue for EGX Rezzed, which appears to have been quietly cancelled in favour of EGX Birmingham. W.A.S.D will give consumers a chance to play games, talk to developers and meet content creators. It will also be the home for Games Finance Market’s face to face meetings. Personally, I’m just delighted to be able to walk the halls of Tobacco Dock again – as well as make the communal trek to McDonald’s.

The festival’s returning programme of panels and conferences will be available in person, with recordings available on the LGF World Stage EPG.

Meanwhile, the BAFTA Games Awards is also set to return as a physical event plus livestream on the evening of the 7th of April.

“Thanks to a fresh round of funding from the Mayor, the London Games Festival is back for its seventh year and is going from strength to strength,” said Justine Simons OBE, Deputy Mayor for Culture & Creative Industries. “This cutting-edge industry has thrived during lockdown and next year’s fantastic programme will promote the next generation of creative talent – generating jobs and investment and helping to confirm London as the games capital of the world.”

“The London Games Festival has helped cement the capital’s global reputation as a cultural, financial and creative centre for games,” added Jo Twist, CEO of Ukie. “We’re pleased to once again invite the world to London to do business together, celebrate the immense artistic achievements of our community and bring the whole city into the wonderful world of games.”

Applications to take part in key parts of London Games Festival are now open, for instance:

The second edition of LGF’s Official Selection which showcases new games from developers around the world: https://games.london/os22

which showcases new games from developers around the world: https://games.london/os22 Project/game submissions for the Games Finance Market , where over 60 investors will be ready to hear pitches: https://gfm.games.london

, where over 60 investors will be ready to hear pitches: https://gfm.games.london Speakers and Content Proposals can be made here: https://games.london/submissions

Tickets to festival events, which include access to the Games London’s new global meeting and delegate network, will go on sale later in the year.