MCV/DEVELOP Awards 2022

Venue: The Brewery, London

Dates: Thursday, April 28th

Website: MCV/DEVELOP Awards

Hot on the proverbial heels of the Women In Games Awards, we are happy to announce the return of the MCV/DEVELOP Awards for 2022. The UK industry-wide celebration, now in its 20th year, will be taking place on Thursday 28th April from the same popular London venue that has hosted many memorable MCV Awards evenings, The Brewery.

The MCV/DEVELOP Awards is the UK’s only awards for the whole games industry, recognising all of its key areas: development and publishing, retail and distribution, plus marketing, PR, events and media.

In the 20 years since its inception, the awards has established itself as an unrivalled platform for the recognition of industry excellence and its winners represent the very best creative and business talents.

In 2020, the awards introduced a new, democratic process, whereby MCV/DEVELOP subscribers were instrumental in determining who took home a coveted accolade. We will be repeating the process for 2022 and we once again invite your participation as we prepare for what will be a truly memorable celebration