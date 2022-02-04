Behold, the shortlist for the MCV/DEVELOP Women in Games Awards 2022!

Share Facebook

With exactly four weeks to go until the MCV/DEVELOP Women In Games Awards, we are very pleased to reveal the shortlist of candidates across all 13 award categories.

With it being 18 months since the last time we were able to celebrate the women of the UK games industry, and almost three years since finalists, guests and supporters were able to gather in-person, it was no surprise that we received hundreds of detailed testimonials and enthusiastic nominations since announcing the return of the awards late last year. Settling on the most compelling of them was no easy task for our shortlisting panel.

Without further ado, here is this year’s shortlist:

CREATIVE IMPACT

Charlie Bowater, Atomhawk

Anouk Debruyne, Jagex

Niamh Houston, Chipzel

Elly Marshall, Slightly Mad Studios

Ranj Vekaria, Curve Games

Hannah Waring, Lab42

DEVELOPMENT IMPACT

Ruth Anna Caulcott-Cooper, The Chinese Room

Jemma Harris, Sumo Digital

Xu He (TBC), Netspeak Games

Anna Marsh, Firesprite

Simone McDermott, Ripstone

Catarina Martins, Supermassive Games

TECHNICAL INNOVATION

Kirsty Fraser, Third Kind Games

Jo Haslam, Snap Finger Click

France Quiquere, Sumo Leamington

Maria Laura Scuri, FACEIT

Andria Warren, Rare

JOURNALISM IMPACT

Alice Bell, Rock Paper Shotgun

Sophie Brugmann, Womenize! Inspiring Stories

Marie Dealessandri, Games Industry Biz

Kate Gray, Nintendo Life

Aimee Hart, Gayming Magazine

Vic Hood, TechRadar

Keza Macdonald, The Guardian

EDUCATIONAL IMPACT

Ruth Falconer, Abertay University

Bobbie Fletcher, University of Northampton

Rosalie Hoskins, Into Games

Robin Milton, Access Creative College

Shahneila Saeed, Ukie / Digital Schoolhouse

Sharon Tolaini Sage, Women in Games

ESPORTS IMPACT

Morgan Ashurst, British Esports Association

Catherine Bygrave, Gfinity

Caz Lacey, CAA

Rachel Rakowski, Logitech

Becky Wright, National Student Esports

COMMS IMPACT

Gemma Cooper, Media Molecule

Amy Ellison, Koch Media

Livvy Garner, Ubisoft

Sola Kasali, Electronic Arts

Becky Mullen, Bastion

Sarah Wellock, Sega/Atlus

IN-HOUSE HR AND RECRUITMENT IMPACT

Alison Clark, Outplay Entertainment

Danielle Davis, NaturalMotion / Zynga

Bex Holland, Rocksteady Studios

Kate Lindsay, Splash Damage

Sara Machado, Hitmarker

Bernice (Bee) Oshomuvwe, Sony London Studio

BUSINESS IMPACT

Sally Blake, Silent Games,

Kirsty Endfield Swipe Right PR

Gemma Foster, Dlala Studios

Amelia Lingman, Italic Pig

Tori Miller, Koch Media

MJ Widomska, YRS TRULY

CAREER MENTOR

Gaelle Caballero, Testronic

Suzy Hampson (TBC), Lucid Games Ltd

Harinder Sangha, Sumo Digital

Sophie van den Boomen, Rebellion

Arielle Vieira, EA

Lizzie Wilding, Dovetail Games

GAMES CAMPAIGNER

Marion Mỹ Anh Baxerres, Ubisoft

Jennifer Estaris, Ustwo Games

Nickie Harper-Williams, Many Cats Studios

Karla Reyes, Niantic

Elli Shapiro, Rocksteady Studios

Emma Smith, Creative Assembly

RISING STAR

Frida Arntsen, Silent Games

Leah Dougherty, Lucid Games Ltd

Rach Macpherson, Neonhive

Aisling McElroy, Italic Pig

Tara Naz, Macademia

Catrin Price, Codemasters

Scarlett Sinclair, Hangar 13

Millicent Thomas, Ubisoft

OUTSTANDING CONTRIBUTION

This award will be decided by the editorial team and judges and the recipient announced on the day of the event, March 4th.

Huge congratulations to all the above, whose names will be forwarded to our panel of industry judges. All finalists and their guests are invited to join us at the awards presentation on March 4th, at Altitude in London’s Millbank Tower, where the winners will be announced.

As well the finalists, we’d like to not only thank all those that were nominated, but also those that took the time to nominate their peers and colleagues – without whom the task of selecting a shortlist of candidates would have been almost impossible.

In addition we’d like to acknowledge the support of our headline sponsor Rare, award partners Amiqus, Creative Assembly, Hangar 13, Rocksteady, OPM and Virtuos, as well as gift partner Square Enix. Last but not least, of course, our thanks to Women In Games.