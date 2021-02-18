MeetToMatch & IGBS: Water 2021

Share Facebook

Venue: Online

Dates: Mar 2, 2021 – Mar 4, 2021

Website: Meet to Match

About the event

The Indie Game Business Online Conference is the largest virtual matchmaking event in the game industry, active for over 2 years. The Powell Group, together with MeetToMatch, brings the world’s best publishers, investors, marketing companies, and developers to your doorstep. You just need your laptop and a headset to get the process started! Use MeetToMatch, the same industry-leading matchmaking service you use at almost 20 international b2b game events, to find the best game companies in the industry. See what they are looking for and when they are available. Book your meeting, and when it’s time to meet, click a button and go straight to a video call. Meeting the best partners for your game doesn’t get any easier than this.

Why?

Developers need to network with publishers, investors, PR companies, service providers, and influencers. We know this better than anyone. The problem is that the traditional game industry conferences and trade shows are prohibitively expensive. By the time you add up conference tickets, flights, hotels, meals, and Uber, a single person is looking at thousands of dollars for a two-day show. We are solving this by reducing the barrier to entry and allowing you to network face to face from the comfort of your home or office. Allowing companies to connect for very little cost with the potential of huge ROI.

What Do I Get?

Access to publishers, developers, PR/marketing companies, service providers, and influencers.

Easy to use matchmaking system to find and schedule the best meetings for you.

Free video conferencing.

A complete directory of attendees to use after the event.

Absolutely no need to travel!

An affordable event to grow your company and meet new people.

What if I don’t know anyone to meet with?

That’s why we are doing this. Once you’re signed up and the meeting system goes live you’ll be able to see all the other participants, what they have to offer, and what they are looking for. You will be able to reach out to any of them and request a meeting. They can do the same for you.