Venue: Online

Dates: May 26th-28th, 2021

Website: NG21 May

The Nordic Game conference is held annually in Malmö, Sweden. The event made its digital debut in 2020 and returns online this spring and fall for two editions of Nordic Game, beginning with NG21 on 26-28 May.

NG21 May will be the third digital edition of the Nordic Game conference, and organisers expect over 1500 participants. The NG21 May experience consists of a speaker program with live streamed talks hosted from the NG studio as well as a huge archive of pre-recorded sessions, the NG Discord server and MeetToMatch video meetings for the business side of things.