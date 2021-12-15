Nominations are now open for the Women In Games Awards 2022

Share Facebook

Help us to celebrate the efforts of women in the UK games industry by sending us your nominations for the MCV/DEVELOP Women In Games Awards 2022.

For this the 8th annual Women In Games Awards there are 13 categories in which to make a case for the best UK candidate. Simply head to the awards website, select as many categories as applicable, and for each nomination include a name, company, contact email, and a supporting statement no longer than 750 words.

When nominating, please make sure to let your nominee know beforehand, in case the person in question doesn’t identify as a woman.

Whether you’re nominating yourself or a colleague, this is a chance to recognise the very best female talent across the entire spectrum of the UK games industry, from game creation to business development, to education and esports. Make your voice heard!

Nominations will no longer be accepted after midnight on January 21st, which is in just over five weeks, so while you have plenty of time to get your nominations in, it might soon disappear with Christmas and new year just around the corner.

After deliberating over a shortlist, we will be announcing the Women In Games Awards finalists in February, before an esteemed panel of judges decide the winners in time for the live presentation set for Friday 4th March. The awards ceremony will be held at Altitude in London’s Millbank Tower. With its night time views of the capital, a stunning backdrop for a memorable night of much-needed celebration is assured.

Head to the awards website to register your nominations and to see how you can support Women In Games.