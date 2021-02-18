PG Connects London 2021

Chris Wallace 6 hours ago Events

Venue: Online

Dates: Jul 12, 2021 – Jul 16, 2021

Website: Eventbrite Page

The leading mobile gaming industry conference, Pocket Gamer Connects, is excited to return to London in the summer of 2021.

Over the last six years this event has been kicking off the year in the heart of London, followed by 12 months of networking around the globe. Well, the pandemic of 2020 forced everybody to adapt their plans. Pocket Gamer Connects pivoted quickly to online events, which grew strongly throughout 2020 to much industry acclaim.

