Venue: Online

Dates: Apr 19, 2021 – Apr 23, 2021

Website: Eventbrite Page

The global games industry conference ONLINE Monday, April 19 – Friday, April 23, 2021

Digital events are proving to be fantastic ways for the games industry to stay connected! Get ready for the second Pocket Gamer Connects conference of 2021, all on Zoom and MeetToMatch A Pocket Gamer Connects online conference is the perfect way to meet, learn from, and do business with some1,500 games industry professionals, and over 250 speakers. We’ve run 27 Connects events now since 2014, and we’re excited to announce our 2021 plans, which began with a digital event in February and continues with digital and hybrid events throughout the year. We’re excited to announce Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #6 which will be 100% online.

The need to connect remains as strong as ever, even though many of us still being unable to travel. Despite hopes of an end to the pandemic, we’ve all accepted that early 2021 will still be an unusual time. Fortunately, running events digitally has enabled us to unite vast numbers of international guests – some 75 countries were represented at each of our online conferences in 2020! Thank you for joining us. We’ll meet again in person in July, but in the meantime, let’s fire up Zoom, Discord and MeetToMatch, and get connected digitally once more. We will continue to work incredibly hard to distil as much of the content and spirit as we can from the traditional events you have come to know and love over the last eight years and hone the format so it can be as genuinely useful as possible. That means expert talks, panels and round-tables, a meeting platform, digital versions of Big Indie Pitches and fringe events like Publisher SpeedMatch, and more surprises too.

The best talks and panels

As one of an expected 1,500 delegates, you will select from a programme of great live video content, full of insight and practical advice across 14 themed conference tracks. You can watch the expert tracks live or catch up on the recorded videos within your own time, and if you’re online while the speakers are performing you’ll be able to interact with them and the other viewers with questions and comments. You can expect talks from over 250 speakers who will educate and inspire through an agenda of themed tracks set to cover monetisation and growth, global game trends and company culture, development tools and stories and strategies to thrive in the modern gaming market be it mobile, PC, console, blockchain or XR. Please bookmark our editorial site www.pocketgamer.biz for news and features about our speakers as we announce them, and follow us on Twitter. If you’d like to speak at PGC Digital #6 on a topic you know well, or join us as a speaker at another of our other events, please sign up using our Speaker Submission form.

Business networking: all week long

Business goes on, and people need to find new partners, new jobs, and new products to work with! So in addition to the talks, you’ll also be able to search and connect with other attendees. You can find people, connect, discuss, do deals and make plans using the MeetToMatch online meeting platform. It enables you to search by a range of professional criteria and automatically schedules one-to-one video meetings. The platform will go live about two weeks before the conference so you can begin planning. Plus we’ll also be running online variants of our celebrated Big Indie Pitch, Investor Connector, and Publisher SpeedMatch activities, that will bring together specific groups with specific needs. Pre-registration is essential in order to take part in these – application forms will go live soon, and you’ll find quick links at www.pgconnects.com. The event is called Connects because that’s what we help you do; connect with the whole gaming industry, from students and indie studios to the media, international investors and publishers. A fantastic cross-section always attends one of our conferences No other event puts you in touch with the entire mobile gaming industry like our Connects conferences, and this remains true of our digital events. It’s a true cross-section of the industry, from people taking their first steps in game design, to experience CEOs. Roughly 70% of our attendees are game creators. We’re not going to pretend that this online event will have all the benefits of a regular conference. There are no free drinks, no booths to wander or cool freebies to pocket. You obviously don’t get the thrill of visiting a great city and generally there’ll be less of those incidental catch-ups and spontaneous meetings that often make the whole thing worthwhile. But please join us as we strive hard to bring a useful, information, fun business event to the games industry. We appreciate all your feedback and suggestions!

Welcoming an established global audience

More than 32,000 industry professionals have attended the Connects international conference series since 2014. Since then, the roadshow has landed in the UK, Canada, USA, Finland, Hong Kong, Jordan and India with a genuinely international client base; on average, delegates from more than 45 countries attend each physical event. With the advent of the Digital conference, we have seen this number grow! There were 75 countries represented at our 2020 online events, and we know that over 70% of our audience works in game creation and publishing. In 2016, PG Connects became the biggest dedicated mobile games industry conference series in Europe and has stayed on top ever since. Every event has been bigger and better than the last, and our Digital events through 2020 smashed expectations. They were an example to the industry of what could be achieved despite pandemic lockdown, garnering very positive feedback. Previous speakers and delegates from all the key industry players include Supercell, King, Space Ape Games, Niantic, SYBO, Tencent, Mythical Games, Unity, Jam City, Skybound, Apple, Rovio, Disney, Super Evil Megacorp, Wargaming, Kabam, NetEase, NTT Docomo, Ubisoft, Facebook, Google, Square Enix, Microsoft, Electronic Arts, Gameloft, Sega, Capcom, Twitter, Snapchat, Twitch, NaturalMotion, N3TWORK and many more. And because Steel Media owns and operates the leading media in this space too, including PocketGamer.com, PocketGamer.biz and PCGamesInsider.biz, our events benefit from unrivalled press coverage. A combined website readership of well over a million users a month, 300,000 engaged Twitter followers, nearly 120,000 subscribers on YouTube, all await. Our events include opportunities – like a Journalist Bar (operating in Discord for our Digital events) – where you can show writers and editors your games.

