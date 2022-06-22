Roucan announces W.A.S.D Careers event

Share Facebook

Roucan has announced a new video game careers expo that is set to take place between November 17, 2022 and November 18, 2022 at Farnborough International. Called W.A.S.D. Careers, the event intends to bring the very best game development students and the biggest games industry employers together under one roof and allow them to network with one another in person.

When asked about the reasoning behind the launch of W.A.S.D. Careers, Roucan’s event director Matt Styles explained, “There is a very clear games development skills gap in the UK and we’re excited to be providing the platform for everyone to meet, show their work and learn more about one of the leading employment opportunities in the world.”

W.A.S.D Careers will take place across multiple theatres at Farnborough International in a move to accommodate thousands of guests at once. There will be a particular focus in the main theatre on content curated by education specialists and advice for getting into working in video games, which as promised, puts the focus of the games industry event squarely on those looking to connect with those still in academia and those looking to get into the business.

Roucan promises that there are several launch event partners still to be announced from across the UK games industry, so stay tuned for future updates.