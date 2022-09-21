Shortlist revealed for TIGA Game Industry Awards 2022

Share Facebook

The finalists for this year’s TIGA Awards have been announced, ahead of the ceremony set to tale place on Thursday November 10th at Church House, Westminster.

The 2022 awards are the first since 2019 to be held in-person, which may account for the increased interest in both the finalists and the event itself.

“We have had a fantastic response from industry and education to the return of the TIGA Games Industry Awards as a live event,” said Dr Richard Wilson OBE, CEO of TIGA. “Congratulations to all of our Finalists. We look forward to welcoming you to the awards ceremony in November.”

As you peruse the list below, know that a few tickets are still available.

Action and Adventure Game

Death’s Door – Acid Nerve/ Devolver Digital

Fracked – nDreams

Haven Park – Mooneye Studios

Horizon Forbidden West – Sony Interactive Entertainment/Guerrilla Games

Sherlock Holmes Chapter One – Frogwares

Sniper Elite 5 – Rebellion

The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes – Supermassive Games

The Occulist – Pentakill Studios

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands – Gearbox Software

Arcade Game

Arcade Paradise – Wired Productions

Beatstar – Touch Your Music – Space Ape Games

Climate Change: Global Manager – Friday Sundae

Dashpong – Victor Meunier

Hungry Shark World – Ubisoft Future Games of London

Spellbook Demonslayers Prologue – Xendra

Casual Game

Alba: A Wildlife Adventure – ustwo Games

Her Name Was Fire – Tissue Inu

Hypercharge: Unboxed – Digital Cybercherries

Inua: A Story in Ice and Time – ARTE France/IKO/The Pixel Hunt

Megaquarium – Auroch Digital

Perfect Coffee 3D – Kwalee

PowerWash Simulator – FuturLab

Trivial Pursuit Live! – Snap Finger Click

Wobbledogs – Animal Uprising

Audio Design

A Musical Story – Digerati

Eyes in the Dark: The Curious Case of One Victoria Bloom – Gearbox Publishing

Honor of Kings: Miyamoto Musashi – TiMi Studio Group

Horizon Forbidden West – Sony Interactive Entertainment/Guerrilla

Inua: A Story in Ice and Time – ARTE France/IKO/The Pixel Hunt:

Martha is Dead – Wired Productions

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy – Eidos Montreal

The Quarry – Supermassive Games

Total War: Warhammer III – Creative Assembly

Creativity in Games

Bloodshore – Wales Interactive

Card Shark – Nerial/Devolver Digital

Clays Bar – Clays

Epic Chef – Team17 Digital

Outcore: Desktop Adventure – Doctor Shinobi

Sniper Elite 5 – Rebellion

The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes – Supermassive Games

The Serpent Rogue – Team17 Digital

Who Pressed Mute on Uncle Marcus? – Wales Interactive

Diversity

OlliOlli World – Roll7

Putting The G into Gaming

Spells & Secrets – Alchemist Interactive

Women in Games

Educational, Serious or Simulation Game

Arcade Paradise – Wired Productions

Atomic Labs – Fish in a Bottle

Horrible Histories: Raid and Trade – BBC/Playerthree

Imagine Earth – Serious Brothers UG

Jojo and Gran Gran: Letters to St Lucia – BBC/Jollywise

LEGO® DUPLO® MARVEL – StoryToys

Mars Horizon – Auroch Digital

PowerWash Simulator – FuturLab

The Fermi Paradox – Anomaly Games

Heritage in Games

Airforce Action Stations – Friday Sundae

Antstream Arcade – Antstream

Card Shark – Nerial

Climate Change: Global Manager – Friday Sundae

Hungry Shark World – Ubisoft Future Games of London

Sniper Elite 5 – Rebellion

Svoboda 1945: Liberation – Charles Games

Who Pressed Mute on Uncle Marcus? – Wales Interactive

Puzzle Game

Airforce Action Stations – Friday Sundae

Eternal Threads – Cosmonaut Studio

Gordon Ramsay’s Chef Blast – Outplay Entertainment

Inua: A Story in Ice and Time – ARTE France/Iko/The Pixel Hunt

Kredolis – Pharos Interactive

Lost Twins 2 – Playdew

Moss: Book II – Polyarc

Surviving the Humans – Surprised Monkey Studio

We Were Here Forever – Total Mayhem Games

Social Game

Big Brother: The Game 2 – 9 th Impact

Impact Core Keeper – Fireshine Games

RoPets – Supersolid

Smack the Table – Basalikum

The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes – Supermassive Games

The Quarry – Supermassive Games

Trivial Pursuit Live! 2 – Snap Finger Click

Strategy Game

Climate Change: Global Manager – Friday Sundae

Imagine Earth – Serious Brothers UG

Indies’ Lies – Fun Square Games

Jupiter Moons: Mecha – Rock&Bushes

SIEGE: World War II – Imperia Online JSC

Space Menace – Only4Gamers

The Fabulous Fear Machine – Fictiorama Studios

Total War: WARHAMMER III – Creative Assembly

Warhammer 40,000: Tacticus – Snowprint Studios

Visual Design

Card Shark – Nerial

Death’s Door – Acid Nerve/Devolver

Dubium – MUMO Studio

Horizon Forbidden West – Sony Interactive Entertainment/Guerrilla

Inua: A Story in Ice and Time – Arte France/Iko/The Pixel Hunt

Martha is Dead – Wired Productions

Moss: Book II – Polyarc

OlliOlli World – Roll7

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands – Gearbox Software

VR/AR Game

Clays Bar – Clays

Fracked – nDreams

Little Cities – nDreams

Moss: Book II – Polyarc

RUINSMAGUS – CharacterBank Inc.

The Green Planet AR Experience, Powered by EE 5G – Factory 42

We Are One – Flat Head Studio

Art/Animation/Trailer Supplier

1518 Studios (Part of the PTW family of Brands)

Airship Interactive

Atomhawk

Liquid Crimson

Audio Services

PitStop Productions

SIDE Global

Soundcuts

Tazman Audio

Education Initiative

Airship Interactive

Birmingham City University

Dovetail Games

London College of Communication, University of the Arts, London

Lucid Games

nDreams Academy

Norwich University of the Arts

Staffordshire University

Sumo Digital

University of Hertfordshire

University of the West of England

University of Portsmouth

Educational Institution

Birmingham City University

Bournemouth University

Escape Studios

London College of Communication, University of the Arts, London

Norwich University of the Arts

Sheffield Hallam University

Staffordshire University

University of Greenwich

University of Hertfordshire

University of Portsmouth

QA Provider

GlobalStep

PTW

Testronic

Universally Speaking

Tax and Accountancy Company

Sky Life Accountancy

RSM UK

MMP Tax

Recruitment Agency

Aardvark Swift

Amiqus

Avatar

Tools, Technology & Innovation

Antstream

Epic Games

Guerrilla

Panivox

Speech Graphics

Tazman-Audio

Legal Services

Bird & Bird LLP

Eaton Smith LLP

Lewis Silkin LLP

Stevens & Bolton LLP

Wiggin LLP

Services Provider

Airship Interactive

Games Jobs Direct

Liquid Crimson

Maverick Media

PitStop Productions

PTW Family of Brands

Renaissance PR

Soundcuts

S-Tech Insurance Services (GameS-Tech)

Tazman-Audio

Universally Speaking

Small Studio

Cosmonaut Studios

Digerati

Fireshine Games

Hugecalf Studios

Snowprint Studios

Trailmix

Total Mayhem Games

Ustwo Games

Wired Productions

Large Studio

Auroch Digital

Dovetail Games

Guerrilla

Kwalee

Lucid Games

nDreams

Outplay Entertainment

Rebellion

Space Ape Games

Sumo Digital

Supermassive Games

Commitment to CSR

Dovetail Games

PlayStation London Studio

SIDE | PTW

Sumo Group

Testronic.

Employer of the Year

Atomhawk

Dovetail Games

Sumo Group

Outstanding Leadership

Bobby Thandi, CEO, XR Games

Dr Tomas Rawlings, Auroch Digital

Gary Dunn, MD, Sumo Digital

Karen McLoughlin, Group Director of HR, Sumo Group

Kaya Tilev, CEO, Lava Labs

Patrick O’Luanaigh, CEO, nDreams

Ryan Davies, Head of Digital Marketing, Kwalee

Simon Hade and John Earner, Co-Founders, Space Ape Games

Simon Iwaniszak, Studio Director, Red Kite Games

Simon Platt, Head of Development, Kwalee

Viki Freeman, Workship Strategy Director, Airship Interactive

Publisher of the Year

Dovetail Games

nDreams

Kwalee

Rebellion

Secret Mode

Sony Interactive Entertainment

Good luck to all the finalists.