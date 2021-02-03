Share Facebook

Venue: Online

Dates:12th of February 2021, 14:00 Swedish time (GMT+1)

Website: Skåne Games Summit 2021

Registrations for the first ever Skåne Games Summit presentation are now open, and available here.

The presentation will be live streamed from Game Habitat in Malmö, and will be presented by Peter Lübeck, CEO of Game Habitat, Stefan Lampinen, CEO of Game Advisor and author of the report “International Games Development Cluster Intelligence Report” commissioned by Invest in Skåne, Erik Robertson, founder of the Nordic Game Conference and Games VC Investor, Caroline B. Le Bongoat and Victor Ollén representing the City of Malmö, and Olof Tedin, Business Developer at Invest in Skåne.

All material presented, the report, contact information to all speakers as well as a link to the recorded presentation will be provided to all participants after the presentation.

The event’s agenda is as follows:

14:00-14:10: Greetings and introduction of the agenda and speakers

14:10-14:20: Invest in Skåne – Introduction and games industry projects

14:20-14:30: City of Malmö – What does the Games Industry mean to Malmö?

14:30-14:50: Updates on the Nordic Game conference, Nordic Game Ventures and games industry

14:50-15:30: Skåne Games Industry Intelligence Report

15:30-16:10: Game Habitat: Past, present and future of southern Sweden’s games industry

16:10-16:30: Final words & Questions