Sweden Game Pitch 2021

Venue: Online

Dates: Apr 27, 2021

Website: Sweden Game Arena

Sweden Game Arena invites Swedish startups to this spring’s digital game pitch event, Sweden Game Pitch.

Through the digital matchmaking platform MeetToMatch, you as a startup game company can meet important investors and publishers within the games industry on April 27. Due to the current situation with COVID-19, Sweden Game Arena wants to offer Swedish startups the chance to pitch their game to relevant investors and publishers digitally. Register and pitch your game or service, for a great price.