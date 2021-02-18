The Game Assembly’s Meet and Greet

Chris Wallace 7 hours ago Events

Venue: Online

Dates: 21st-22nd of April 2021, 09.00-16.00

Website: The Game Assembly

The Game Assembly’s Meet and Greet 2021 will be performed online on 21 – 22 of April 2021. This year will have both students from Malmö and Stockholm participating!

At Meet and Greet, we gather game companies for a fair-like setup where the students can come to introduce themselves and show off their portfolios, in search of internships. Around 40 game companies from different countries attend The Game Assembly’s Meet and Greet. For more information click here.

Tags

About Chris Wallace

Chris is MCV/DEVELOP's staff writer, joining the team after graduating from Cardiff University with a Master's degree in Magazine Journalism. He can regrettably be found on Twitter at @wallacec42, where he mostly explores his obsession with the Life is Strange series, for which he refuses to apologise.

Check Also

The Ukie Hub Crawl 2021: Getting Investment Ready

Week 7 of the Ukie Hub Crawl will be focused on Getting Investment Ready. Join and listen to experts discuss the different ways to find and raise finance for a business along with how to pitch a game or business.

© Copyright 2021, MCV. BizMedia