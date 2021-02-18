Share Facebook

Venue: Online

Dates: 21st-22nd of April 2021, 09.00-16.00

Website: The Game Assembly

The Game Assembly’s Meet and Greet 2021 will be performed online on 21 – 22 of April 2021. This year will have both students from Malmö and Stockholm participating!

At Meet and Greet, we gather game companies for a fair-like setup where the students can come to introduce themselves and show off their portfolios, in search of internships. Around 40 game companies from different countries attend The Game Assembly’s Meet and Greet. For more information click here.