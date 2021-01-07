The Ukie Hub Crawl 2021: Essential Tech

Venue: Online
Dates: Wed, 3 February 2021 16:00 – 18:00 GMT
Website: Eventbrite page.
This is part of the Ukie Hub Crawl 2021, a series of 12 different and unique events that cover the entire life cycle of a games business; from incorporation, growing a team, middleware, running the studio, pitching to funders, getting PR exposure – right through to eventually exiting a business.
Taking place every Wednesday 4pm – 6pm, each event will start with an hour of short and informative talks followed by a panel of experts before using the networking platform Gather.Town for conversation and networking. Each talk will be a maximum of 15 minutes.
Week 4 is a look at the different products available that can help you to run your business effectively and will cover:
- Middleware
- Licenses
- Software applications
- Virtual offices
- New tech/products
- Cloud storage
Speakers
- Micheal Williams, Chief Product Officer, and Co-Founder, Intorqa – Understanding threats in gaming
- Arni Birgisson, Developer Advocate, AWS Game Tech – Why Cloud for Games
More Speakers TBC