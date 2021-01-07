The Ukie Hub Crawl 2021: Starting Up & Business Basics

Share Facebook

Venue: Online

Dates: Wed, 13 January 2021

Website: Eventbrite page.

This is part of the Ukie Hub Crawl 2021, a series of 12 different and unique events that cover the entire life cycle of a games business; from incorporation, growing a team, middleware, running the studio, pitching to funders, getting PR exposure – right through to eventually exiting a business.

Taking place every Wednesday 4pm – 6pm, each event will start with an hour of short and informative talks followed by a panel of experts before using the networking platform Gather.Town for conversation and networking. Each talk will be a maximum of 15 minutes.

Week 1 will be focused on Starting Up & Business Basics and will consist of a series of talks educating people about setting up a games studio.

Speakers

Gavin Smith, Relationship Director, Barclays – Barclays Games team: Here to help

Matt Frenchman, CEO & Co-Founder, Sugar – Starting a Business: Back to the Future

Isabel Davies, Associate, Wiggin – Game Development: Common Legal Pitfalls For Start-Ups

Kate Rhodes, Account Executive, S-Tech Insurance – Insurance basics for Start-Ups: What should you protect and why

Panel