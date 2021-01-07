The Ukie Hub Crawl 2021: Talent and Recruitment

Share Facebook

Venue: Online

Dates: Wed, 27 January 2021 16:00 – 18:00 GMT

Website: Eventbrite page.

This is part of the Ukie Hub Crawl 2021, a series of 12 different and unique events that cover the entire life cycle of a games business; from incorporation, growing a team, middleware, running the studio, pitching to funders, getting PR exposure – right through to eventually exiting a business.

Taking place every Wednesday 4pm – 6pm, each event will start with an hour of short and informative talks followed by a panel of experts before using the networking platform Gather.Town for conversation and networking. Each talk will be a maximum of 15 minutes.

Week 3 focuses on talent and recruitment and the different ways a business can find staff and will cover:

Internships

Graduate schemes

Agencies

Fairs

Salary benchmarking

Contractors v employees

Speakers TBC

Panel