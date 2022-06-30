TIGA Awards to return as a live event this autumn

Share Facebook

After two years as a virtual event due to COVID-19 restrictions, the prestigious TIGA Awards will return to an in-person ceremony this autumn.

Taking place on November 10, 2022 at an as of yet unannounced venue, the event will cover all sectors of the games industry, celebrating game developers, educators, technology and service providers.

TIGA is introducing a new category this year, for showing outstanding commitment to Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR). The award recognises charity fundraising, sustainability efforts and other acts of social good.

Awards categories are split into Games Awards and Business of Games Awards, the latter of which are exclusively up for grabs by TIGA members.

The full list of awards is as follows:

Game Awards

Social Game

Casual Game

Educational, Serious or Simulation Game

Racing Game

Strategy Game

Role Playing Game

Puzzle Game

Arcade Game

Creativity in Games

Heritage in Games

VR/AR Game

Diversity Award

Audio Design

Visual Design

Best Game as a Service

Business of Games Awards (TIGA members only)

Game by a Small Studio

Outstanding Leadership

Publisher

Educational Institution

Engines, Middleware, Tools & Technology

Best Small Studio

Best Large Studio

Legal Services Supplier

QA and/or Localisation Provider

Recruitment Agency

Tax and Accountancy Firm

Technical Innovation

Services Provider

Education Initiative & Talent Development

Employer of the Year

Commitment to CSR

Game of the Year

As is the case with most games awards shows, the shortlist will be decided by an expert panel of people from within the industry. Game of the Year however, will be decided by the ceremony’s attendees.

In an statement accompanying the announcement of a return to an in-person show, TIGA’s CEO Dr Richard Wilson OBE said “It’s great to be back with a live event for the TIGA Awards 2022, having been obliged to run virtual ceremonies for the past two years due to the pandemic.The games industry is a very social one, so the opportunity to network, meet with friends and peers – and celebrate the very best of the UK games industry – is fantastic. We look forward to recognising the achievements of colleagues from development, publishing, education, technology and service provision this November.”

If you’d like to enter, or nominate someone else, you can click here to sign up.