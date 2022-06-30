TIGA Awards to return as a live event this autumn

After two years as a virtual event due to COVID-19 restrictions, the prestigious TIGA Awards will return to an in-person ceremony this autumn.
Taking place on November 10, 2022 at an as of yet unannounced venue, the event will cover all sectors of the games industry, celebrating game developers, educators, technology and service providers.
TIGA is introducing a new category this year, for showing outstanding commitment to Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR). The award recognises charity fundraising, sustainability efforts and other acts of social good.
Awards categories are split into Games Awards and Business of Games Awards, the latter of which are exclusively up for grabs by TIGA members.
The full list of awards is as follows:
Game Awards
- Social Game
- Casual Game
- Educational, Serious or Simulation Game
- Racing Game
- Strategy Game
- Role Playing Game
- Puzzle Game
- Arcade Game
- Creativity in Games
- Heritage in Games
- VR/AR Game
- Diversity Award
- Audio Design
- Visual Design
- Best Game as a Service
Business of Games Awards (TIGA members only)
- Game by a Small Studio
- Outstanding Leadership
- Publisher
- Educational Institution
- Engines, Middleware, Tools & Technology
- Best Small Studio
- Best Large Studio
- Legal Services Supplier
- QA and/or Localisation Provider
- Recruitment Agency
- Tax and Accountancy Firm
- Technical Innovation
- Services Provider
- Education Initiative & Talent Development
- Employer of the Year
- Commitment to CSR
- Game of the Year
As is the case with most games awards shows, the shortlist will be decided by an expert panel of people from within the industry. Game of the Year however, will be decided by the ceremony’s attendees.
In an statement accompanying the announcement of a return to an in-person show, TIGA’s CEO Dr Richard Wilson OBE said “It’s great to be back with a live event for the TIGA Awards 2022, having been obliged to run virtual ceremonies for the past two years due to the pandemic.The games industry is a very social one, so the opportunity to network, meet with friends and peers – and celebrate the very best of the UK games industry – is fantastic. We look forward to recognising the achievements of colleagues from development, publishing, education, technology and service provision this November.”
If you’d like to enter, or nominate someone else, you can click here to sign up.