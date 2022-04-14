Just two weeks to go until the start of the MCV/DEVELOP Awards

Share Facebook

The voting is over, the host is going through the preliminary guest list to see who’s ripe for some gentle ribbing, and the sponsors are coming together to ensure this year’s MCV/DEVELOP Awards will be the best in years. Two years, at least. We hope.

With the Easter holiday about to get underway, it’s worth bearing in mind that as of today there are just TWO WEEKS to go until Thursday 29th April when the 2022 MCV/DEVELOP awards are handed out and the celebrations commence. That means the window of opportunity to get involved, either as a supporter or attendee, is closing fast. If you were hoping to come along to support the finalists, or just to see what Imran Yusuf is up to these days, you know what to do.

In the meantime, have a great holiday weekend!