Winners of the TIGA UK Games Industry Awards 2021 announced

Recognising and supporting excellence across the breadth of the UK gaming industry, the winners of the TIGA Awards 2021 have just been announced via a virtual awards ceremony. 

Leading the winners was Supermassive Games with The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope which won Game of the Year and Best Social Game. Sony came away with Best Publisher, while the Diversity Award went to Payload Studios for it’s Tentacle Zone Incubator initiative.

In announcing the winners, TIGA CEO Dr Richard Wilson said, “Congratulations to all the fantastic finalists and wonderful winners of the TIGA UK Games Industry Awards 2021. The TIGA Awards are all about recognising excellence. TIGA looks forward to working with our friends, members and supporters to promote excellence in our sector in the months and years ahead.”

The full list of winners and shortlisted candidates can be found here. Congratulations to them all.

BEST ARCADE GAME Narita Boy (Team 17 / Studio Koba)
BEST RECRUITMENT AGENCY Aardvark Swift
BEST QA/LOCALISATION PROVIDER PTW
BEST CASUAL GAME Love and Pies (Trailmix)
HERITAGE IN GAMES AWARD Trains Sim World 2 (Dovetail Games)
BEST EDUCATIONAL / SERIOUS / SIMULATION GAME BBC Bitesize History Detectives (BBC Bitesize/Mobile Pie)
BEST TECHNICAL INNOVATION Panivox
BEST AUDIO DESIGN NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139 (Square Enix)
BEST ROLE PLAYING GAME Last Stop (Variable State)
BEST ACTION AND ADVENTURE GAME Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales (Sony Interactive Entertainment / Insomniac Games)
DIVERSITY AWARD Payload Studios: Tentacle Zone Incubator
CREATIVITY AWARD South of the Circle (State of Play)
BEST EDUCATIONAL INSTITUTION The University of Portsmouth
BEST SOCIAL GAME The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope (Supermassive Games)
BEST AUDIO SERVICES SUPPLIER Side
BEST STRATEGY GAME Total War: WARHAMMER II (Creative Assembly)
BEST PUBLISHER Sony Interactive Entertainment
BEST TAX AND ACCOUNTANCY FIRM MMP Tax
OUTSTANDING LEADERSHIP Jason Falcus, COO Kwalee
BEST VR/AR GAME Sniper Elite VR (Rebellion)
BEST ART / ANIMATION / TRAILER SUPPLIER Atomhawk
BEST PUZZLE GAME Call of the Sea (Out of the Blue Games)
BEST EDUCATION INITIATIVE AND TALENT DEVELOPMENT Ubisoft
BEST LEGAL SERVICES PROVIDER Stevens & Bolton LLP
BEST VISUAL DESIGN Returnal (Sony Interactive Entertainment)
BEST SERVICES PROVIDER Liquid Crimson
BEST SMALL STUDIO XR Games
BEST LARGE STUDIO Kwalee
OUTSTANDING EMPLOYER AWARD 2021 Dovetail Games
OUTSTANDING INDIVIDUAL AWARD Jake Habgood, Director of Education partnership at Sumo Group
GAME OF THE YEAR The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope (Supermassive Games)

