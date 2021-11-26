Winners of the TIGA UK Games Industry Awards 2021 announced

Share Facebook

Recognising and supporting excellence across the breadth of the UK gaming industry, the winners of the TIGA Awards 2021 have just been announced via a virtual awards ceremony.

Leading the winners was Supermassive Games with The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope which won Game of the Year and Best Social Game. Sony came away with Best Publisher, while the Diversity Award went to Payload Studios for it’s Tentacle Zone Incubator initiative.

In announcing the winners, TIGA CEO Dr Richard Wilson said, “Congratulations to all the fantastic finalists and wonderful winners of the TIGA UK Games Industry Awards 2021. The TIGA Awards are all about recognising excellence. TIGA looks forward to working with our friends, members and supporters to promote excellence in our sector in the months and years ahead.”

The full list of winners and shortlisted candidates can be found here. Congratulations to them all.