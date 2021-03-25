Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Venue: Online

Dates: March 29, 20:00 GMT

Website: YouTube stream.

“Hosted by Julia Hardy, Wired Direct 2021 is an evening to not only celebrate some of the greatest indie storytellers, but also our 2021 and beyond line up! Here’s a sneak peek at what we have to share!

A game from a team that brought you Fable! TWO sequels! The squishiest hero maybe ever A game about games, within a game A game about boxes?? An update on Martha And a check-in on that BAFTA-nominated Big Ass Bird from the Falconeer!

Be here on March 29 at 12:00 PST, 15:00 EDT and 20:00 GMT, or visit the YouTube holding page below to sign up for a live notification! If you see a game you’re excited about, please support the developers and hit Wishlist!”