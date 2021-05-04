Venue: Online
Dates: September 14th-17th
Website: XDS 2021
XDS is going into its 9th consecutive year from September 14th-17th. The event is focused on ‘external development’ – the practice of developers/publishers utilizing 3rd party service providers to help build their games and meet the demands of players. XDS brings together devs and service providers from over 45 countries to share knowledge, tackle difficult problems and offer a forum for business connections. XDS is regularly held in Vancouver, Canada in non-pandemic times.
A pass to the four day event includes:
- Four conference days with content delivered across international time zones
- Hosted XDS Table-Topics allowing deep-dive discussions on your chosen subject
- Talks and panels key to advancing your practice of external development
- Full access to XDS Connect, proprietary b2b app, with no limit on meetings
- Opportunity to purchase HD videos of all XDS21 Adapt presentations
- 24-hr concierge to help navigate and take full advantage of XDS21 Adapt